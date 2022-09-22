ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: NTA Releases Answer Key At icar.nta.nic.in; Check How To Download

The National Testing Agency on Thursday (September 21) released the answer key for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website of the education board -- icar.nta.nic.in

Further, candidates should know that they have the opportunity to raise objections till September 23, 2022, if they found any discrepancy in the AIEE UG answer key. If any student raises an objection, then they have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

The NTA has also released the AIEEA question paper and candidates' responses. If you also want to download the answer keys, then here's how you can download them by following these simple steps.

ICAR AIEEA UG answer key: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'ICAR AIEEA UG answer key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to use their application number and password or date of birth in order to log in

Step 4: The ICAR AIEEA UG answer key will appear in front of you



NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Now, students can raise objections if they found any discrepancy in the AIEEA UG answer key. The education body will then verify the challenges made by the candidates. Once all the objections are checked, then the education body will release the results.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official webiste -- icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will need to log in with application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 3: Now, there will be an option 'View/Challenge answer key' button -- click on that

Step 4: Now, students need to fill objections if they have any

Step 5: Submit the objections and pay the AIEEA UG answer key objection fees online

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

The education body conducted the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 from September 13 to September 15, 2022.