ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card: Hall Tickets Released At icar.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG 2022). Candidates who registered for the exam are advised to check and download the document from the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in

The education body will conduct the exam ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 exam from September 13 to September 15 for students who want to get enrolled in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icar.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the students need to enter the key in the application and the date of birth

Step 4: AIEEA UG admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

ICAR All-India Competitive Examination (AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will be held on September 20, 2022.

Further, the NTA has also released the advanced city intimation slip for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam on September 8. The ICAR UG advanced city intimation slip will consist of details about the examination city and date.

Once, the admit card has been released, students should check all the information printed on the hall ticket and other details such as subjects opted, address, or location of the exam centre.

Students are further advised to keep check on the official website for further information.