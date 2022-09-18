ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 : Hall Tickets Released At icar.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency released the admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission Post Graduate. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the document from the official webpage of the education body -- icar.nta.nic.in

The education body has released the admit card for the All India Competitive Examination, AICE – JRF/SRF (Ph.D). Further, students should note that in order to download the admit card, they would require their login details. The education body is set to conduct the ICAR AIEEA PG Exam 2022 and ICAR AICE 2022 Exam on September 20.

In order to log in and check to admit cards, students would require their registration number and date of birth. If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these steps.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE PG Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'ICAR AIEEA, AICE PG Admit Card 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials as asked

Step 4: The ICAR AIEEA, AICE PG Admit Card 2022 will appear in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Candidates should note that the admit card is one of the most essential documents, and they are required to carry it with them in the examination hall. If in case candidates forget to bring their admit card, they will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall. Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education body.

If any candidates face any issues then they can contact 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in