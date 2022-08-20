ICAR AIEEA, AICE Exam 2022: Entrance Exam Dates Announced At icar.nta.nic.in; Check Schedule Here

The deadline to apply for the ICAR AIEEA and AICE 2022 Exams has been extended by the National Testing Agency. Along with that, the dates for the ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 exams have also been announced by the NTA. The education body has also released an official notice regarding the same on the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in

As per the official notice released by NTA, the ICAR AIEEA Exams for UG admissions will be from September 13 to 15, 2022, whereas the ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE Exam will take place on September 20, 2022. The deadline for the registration was set as August 19. However, after the official announcement, the registration for the ICAR NTA 2022 exams has been extended to August 26, 2022.

ICAR AIEE, AICE 2022 - Revised Schedule

Last date to apply -- August 26, 2022, till 5 PM

The last date to submit the application fee -- August 26, 2022, till 11:50 PM

Correction window -- August 28 to 31, 2022

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Exam -- September 13, 14 and 15, 2022

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Exam -- September 20, 2022

ICAR AICE 2022 Exam -- September 20, 2022

If you also want to register for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR NTA Exams 2022, then here's how you can do it by following these steps.

ICAR NTA 2022 Exams - How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the registration link as per the course you want to apply -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the candidate where they need to use login using the generated credentials

Step 4: Fill in the ICAR 2022 application form, upload all documents

Step 5: Now, pay the fees and click on submit button

NOTE: Download the form and take a printout for future references.

Candidates have the opportunity to submit the application till August 26, 2022, up to 5 PM. Meanwhile, the correction window to make changes will be opened till August 28, 2022.