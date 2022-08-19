ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Registrations To End Today | Check How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the registrations for All India Entrance Exam for Admissions (AIEEA) and Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE). According to the dates announced by the official website, today is the last day to register for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA, AICE 2022.

The registrations for the same will close today at 5 PM and it must be noted that the applications are for NTA's ICAR AIEEA UG 2022, AIEEA PG 2022, and AICE 2022. In case of any confusion, students must check the official website.

Candidates are notified that the window for the registrations is closing today at 5 PM but the window to pay the fees will remain open till 11:50 PM today. If students due to any reason could not complete their fees payment procedure by 5 PM today, they can do the same by 11:50 PM today.

Students can follow the below-mentioned process and can complete their registrations.

NTA ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Candidates are advised to go to the official website of ICAR by NTA--icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on any of the registration links according to the course you want to apply for.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen. You can now enter the required details in order to apply.

Step 4: Fill out the ICAR AIEEA, AICE application form(s) by giving details, uploading documents, and paying the fees.

Step 5: You are now done with your ICAR AIEEA, AICE registrations.

Step 6: Download the application form.

NOTE: You can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Additionally, candidates are being informed that in case they make any mistakes while filling out the form, the application correction window will open on August 21, 2022, and close on August 23, 2022. Edits made during this time will be considered final. The exam dates for all the courses will also be announced by the NTA later.