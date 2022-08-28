ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022: Correction Window Opens Today; Check How To Apply

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for the ICAR AIEEA 2022 exam today (August 28). Candidates who registered for the exam can make changes in the application form today. Students can visit the official website of the education body to make changes to the form.

Meanwhile, the education body concluded the ICAR AIEEA 2022 and ICAR AICE 2022 registration on August 26, 2022. And now, the correction window has been opened. Candidates who have already registered for the examination can now make changes to the application form from today.

Candidates should note that the last date to make changes in the application form is set as August 31, 2022. Further, candidates who are unable to make changes in the application form till August 31, 2022, will no longer be able to make changes in the form. The ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022 will be conducted on September 13, 14, and 15, 2022.

Candidates should note in order to log in they would require their credentials, and once logged in, edit the form and submit it.

If you also want to make changes in the application form, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 correction: How To Make Changes

Step 1: Go to the official website --icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022' application window

Step 3: Now, a new page will open, where students will have to make changes

Step 4: Once done, click on submit

Step 5: Save and proceed

NOTE: Take a printout of the application form.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.