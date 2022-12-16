ICAR AIEEA 2023: Exam Schedule Released At nta.ac.in; Application Process To Begin Soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the exam dates for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2023. The exam will be conducted on April 26, 27, 28, and 29 next year. As of now, the NTA has only released the exam dates. The complete exam notification is expected soon at– nta.ac.in or icar.nta.ac.in.

The ICAR AIEEA is a national-level entrance exam for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate agricultural programmes. According to the official website, ICAR AIEEA UG is held for admission to 15 per cent of seats in the Bachelor's Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Agricultural Universities whereas the PG entrance exam is held for admission to 25 per cent of seats in Master Degree Programme in recognised Agricultural Universities.

According to the previous trends, ICAR AIEEA was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The entrance agriculture exam will be conducted for two and a half hours for 600 marks. Aspirants will be awarded four marks for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. There are a total of three streams including stream A consists of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. While Stream B consists of Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Stream C consists of Physics, Chemistry and Agriculture.

In a detailed pattern of a previous year's UG question paper, it contains 50 questions in physics, 50 questions in Chemistry, 50 questions in Mathematics, 50 questions in Biology, and 50 questions in Agriculture. Each topic consists of four options. A total of 150 questions from any five subjects have to be answered by candidates.

Candidates must solve the ICAR AIEEA sample papers and the previous year's question paper. It will boost the confidence level of aspirants when they practice the ICAR sample papers. Moreover, it will also help candidates to improve their speed and accuracy along with exam patterns.