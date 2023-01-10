CA Result 2022: ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result Released At icai.nic.in; Check Topper List

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results November 2022: ICAI released the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 examinations. Candidates can check and download their score at icai.nic.in.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Tue, 10 Jan 2023 10:42 AM IST
Minute Read
CA Result 2022: ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result Released At icai.nic.in; Check Topper List
ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday released the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 examinations. Candidates can check the scores at– icaiexam.icai.org.

Harsh Choudhary has secured All India Rank 1 in the CA Final result. He secured 618 marks out of 700 in the final results. A total of 65,291 students appeared in Group A out of which 13,969 have been qualified. While 64,775 students appeared for group B exams out of which 12,053 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of both groups stands at 11.09 per cent.

In the CA Intermediate, a total of 1,00,265 students appeared in Group A out of which 21,244 have been qualified. While 79,292 students appeared for group B exams out of which 19,380 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of both groups stands at 12.72 per cent.

Also Read
UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At..
UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At..

CA final examinations were conducted from November 1 to 15, 2022. While the CA Intermediate exams were conducted from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode.

CA Final Result 2022: Toppers List

Rank 1– Harsh Choudhary with 618 marks
Rank 2– Shikha Jain with 617 marks
Rank 2– Ramyashree with 617 marks
Rank 3– Mansi Agarwal with 613 marks

CA Inter Result 2022: Topper List

Rank 1– Diksha Goyal with 693 marks
Rank 2– Tulika Jalan with 677 marks
Rank 3– Saksham Jain with 672 marks

 CA Result 2022-23: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.
Step 2: Click on the link ICAI CA results 2022 on the home page.
Step 3: Now, candidates will have to enter login details.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.Step 5: Check the result and download the page

 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.