New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will declare the result of the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021 today (February 10). Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org

Candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations would be able to check their score online. It should be noted that as per the official notice, the results for the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021 are expected to be released either today February 10, 2022 evening or by February 11, 2022.

ICAI, in the result notification, said, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in.”

Candidates who appeared in the exam earlier can check their results on the following websites:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

CA result 2021: How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link which says 'result' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates have to submit the roll number and PIN

Step 4: The result will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Check and download the result for future use.

The CA Foundation and Final exam took place on 13, 15, 17, and 19 December last year. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Students who have registered for their results on e-mail would be notified through mail once the results are made available online.

In order for students to access their results, they would need their registration no. or PIN no. along with the roll number.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen