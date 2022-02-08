New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: ICAI on Tuesday released the date for CA final and Foundation Exam results that were conducted in December 2021. The ICAI CA Final and Foundation 2021 exams results will be declared on February 10th evening/ February 11, 2022.

In a notice issued on Feb 8, The Institue of Chartered Accounts of India mentioned that candidates who appeared for the CA and Foundation exams can check their results from the websites icaiexam.icai.org | caresults.icai.org | icai.nic.in.

Candidates must note that for accessing the CA final and Foundation results in 2021, they shall have to enter his/ her registration no or Pin no along with their allotted roll number.

Check Official Notice here:

In an official notice released today, ICAI mentioned, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February 2022."

"Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 8th February 2022," ICAI added further.

Candidates can easily and immediately get their CA Final and Foundation results if they register themselves for getting the results through e-mails. Those doing so will immediately after the result declaration will be provided with the scorecards.

Earlier, Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI has revealed the ICAI CA result 2021 dates on February 3 but no official notice was released.

ICAI conducted the CA Final and Foundations exams on December 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021 in offline mode and the exams were held for both papers separately.

Posted By: Ashita Singh