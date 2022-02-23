New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the result of the ICAI CA Intermediate exam(both old and new courses) on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a close on the official website to check the results -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in

CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Intermediate results of CA exams is expected to be declared on 26th February.” It should be noted that the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 will be announced for both old and new courses.

Take a look:

Intermediate results of CA exams is expected to be declared on 26th February. — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) February 18, 2022

ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the result link -- click on that

Step 3: Now students have to enter login details like roll number, pin, or registration number, captcha code, and click on submit option

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Check the scorecard. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future use

Candidates should note, in order to access and download their ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 from the official website, they first need to log in with their registration numbers or pin numbers, along with their roll numbers.

Apart from this, the registration process for the CA intermediate, foundation, and final exams has been started. In order to register for the process, candidates need to log in to icai.org till March 13. The last date to submit the application with late fees is March 20.

