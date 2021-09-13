ICAI has declared results for CA Foundation and Final exams 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website of ICAI.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the results for the CA Foundation and the Final results for the July exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. To access the results candidate will have to provide the roll number or registration numbers allotted to them before the examination.

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2021

-Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

-Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

- Login with the credentials

-Submit and download scorecards

-Save the scorecard for future use.

According to ICAI, "The result given is correct at the time of the release of the result by the Institute which accepts no responsibility thereafter for errors or omissions caused as a result of their transmission via the Internet or their downloading or printing by the user, "a statement from ICAI reads.

According to ICAI, arrangements have been made for the candidates of the final examination (old and new course) and the foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org. After confirming the mail all the candidates who put in requests for the result will be provided with them.

For more details, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the website of ICAI.

