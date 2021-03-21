Along with results, ICAI CA will also release the merit list up to the 50th rank. The result will be announced on the official website.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) is going to announce the results for foundation and final (old and new courses) exams anytime soon now. The result will be declared for the exam, which was conducted in January 2021. Along with results, ICAI CA will also release the merit list up to the 50th rank. The result will be announced on the official website- on the official website - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, ICAI wrote, "Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 21st March 2021(evening)/Monday the 22nd March 2021 Details"(sic)

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation/Final 2021 Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on 'Announcements'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as PIN or registration number and roll number

Step 4: Now, the result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the result or take its print out

Also, candidates, who appeared for the exam, can view the results on their e-mail id or register their official number to receive it on SMS.

How to receive the result via E-mail and SMS?

Candidates who wish to receive their results by e-mail or SMS will have to register themselves at icaiexam.icai.org.

Also, there are chances that ICAI might declare results by tomorrow morning, that is, on March 22, Sunday. So, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding any update on upcoming results.

Meanwhile, qualified candidates will be eligible to pursue higher studies such as a PhD, for this, candidates can apply for UGC NET or can pursue abroad.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv