ICAI CA November 2023 Exam: Important Notice Released For CA Inter, Final Exams At icai.org; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday released an important notice for candidates who are going to appear for ICAI CA November Exam 2023. The notice is regarding the CA exam eligibility criteria. Candidates can check the notification at– icai.org.

According to the official notice, CA Inter and Final exams will be conducted under the existing scheme of Education and Training. "Students may note that November 2023 CA Intermediate and Final Examinations would be held under the existing Scheme of Education and Training," reads the official notice.

The ICAI has begun the registration process for CA May-June 2023. The last Date for online submission of the application form will be February 24. Candidates can submit their application by March 3 with a late fee. The admit card will be released 14 days before the commencement of the examination.

ICAI CA November Exam 2023 Notice: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ICAI CA November Exam 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

Step 4: Check the details and download the page.

Note: Download and keep a hard copy of the notice for future reference