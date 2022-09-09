ICAI CA November 2022 Registration Ends On September 10; Here's How To Apply

The last date to complete the registration for the CA Intermediate and CA Final exams for the session of November 2022 is on September 10, 2022, as per the official released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Candidates who are still applying for the November 2022 session are advised to complete their registrations as soon as possible. Meanwhile, candidates can submit the examination form for CA Final or Intermediate with a late fee of Rs 600 by visiting the official website of ICAI-- icai.org, in case they missed the earlier deadline of September 7, 2022.

You can follow the below-mentioned steps and register for the session:

ICAI CA November 2022: How To Register?

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icai.org

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, you need to click on the self service portal.

Step 3: Candidates do need to register and then log in for whatever course they want to opt (CA Final or CA Intermediate).

Step 4: Now, fill up the application form.

Step 5: Candidates now require to pay late fees of Rs 600 to complete their registration process.

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the examination form for future reference.

Earlier, as per the website, the last date to apply for the November 2022 exam without a late fine was August 31. However, after the revised dates on the official website of ICAI, the last day to register was changed to September 7, 2022 (without late fee).

It must be noted by the candidates that in case they make any mistake in the examination form, the correction window which was opened for the applicants on September 8, 2022, will be opened till September 13, 2022. Students are advised to fill up their form carefully as once the correction window is closed they won't be allowed to make any changes or rectify their errors.

Earlier, the ICAI declared the CA Foundation results 2022 on August 10, 2022. The exam for the same was held from June 24 to June 30, 2022.

However, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of ICAI for all the latest updates and information.