New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India, ICAI will end its registration process for the Chartered Accountant (CA) May-June Exams today, Wednesday, March 30th, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates must hurry to register themselves for the ICAI CA May Exams 2022. Candidates can apply for the exams on the official ICAI website that is icai.org.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the ICAI CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate Exams for 2022, can do so by creating a new id using their name, email address, date of birth, and mobile number.

Check the step-wise process to apply for ICAI CA May-June 2022 exams here:

Visit the official ICAI website –icai.org.

On the homepage, click on the login button, enter credentials and register.

Also, the candidates can click here for the direct link -ICAI CA Exams 2022 Register

Fill in the required credentials like date of birth, email address, etc.

Fill out the online application form, upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application and take a printout for future use.

Meanwhile, today March 30th, candidates can apply for the CA May Exams – Foundation, Inter, Final, and INTT-AT till 11:59 PM. Candidates must also note that they will have to pay a required fee with a late fee of Rs 600 while applying for the CA exams.

Furthermore, for students seeking a change of exam city or group, the online facility will be available at the official website (icaiexam.icai.org) from March 21 to 30.

Also, candidates must know that earlier, the registrations for the CA May Exams 2022 were extended by ICAI on March 26, 2022. “It has been decided to reopen the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz,” read the official notice on the same.

Posted By: Ashita Singh