New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened its application process for the CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate May-June examinations. The last date for completing the application process now is March 30. The step has been taken in the overall interest of the students who could not submit their online exam application form for CA Exams- May/ June as a special case to provide one-time opportunity.

However, ICAI has reopened the online filling up of exam application form for CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course- International Taxation- Assessment with late fee charges of Rs 600. The candidates can register themselves at icai.org by creating a new account using their name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number.

Here's a step by step look at completing the application process for ICAI CA exams 2022:

1. Visit the official ICAI website - icai.org

2. On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in

3. Fill in the required credentials to register

4. Fill out the online application form, upload the required documents

5. Pay the application fee and submit the form

6. Download the application and take a printout

Furthermore, for students seeking a change of exam city or group, the online facility will be available at the official website (icaiexam.icai.org) from March 21 to 30.

"There will be no extension of last date for seeking change for exam city/ group/ medium beyond March 30," read the ICAI notification.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is the World's second-largest professional accounting body and largest professional accounting body of India under the ownership of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha