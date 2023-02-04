ICAI CA May-June Exam 2023: Registrations For Intermediate, Foundation And Final Exam Begin; Here's How To Apply

ICAI CA MAY-JUNE 2023: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has started the registration process for CA May-June 2023. Interested and Eligible candidates can now register for the CA Inter, CA Final in May 2023 and CA Foundation in June 2023. Candidates can fill up the application forms from the official admission portal of ICAI — eservices.icai.org.

As per the schedule, registrations for CA Foundation, CA Inter and Final have begun on February 3, 2023 onicai.org and will end on February 24, 2023, without a late fee. They will have to pay a late fee of 600/ and the last date for students to submit with a late fee is till March 3, 2023.

Here's How Candidates can apply for ICAI CA May June 2023:

Visit the official website – icai.org Then click on the Self-Service Portal and get yourselves registered first After registering, fill out the application form and pay the fees Submit the form and download the form for future use.

“Furthermore, for students seeking a change of examination city/medium for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination – May / June 2023, the correction window for the examination forms already filled shall be available during 4th March 2023 [Saturday] to 10th March 2023 [Friday].” reads the statement from the official notice.

Candidates must note that the Foundation exam will be held from June 24 to June 30, the Intermediate exam from May 3 to May 18 and the Final examination will be held from May 2 to May 17, 2023.

ICAI CA May June 2023 Exam Dates

CA Intermediate Group I: 3, 6, 8, 10 May 2023

Group II: 12, 14, 16, 18 May 2023

CA Foundation 24, 26, 28, 30 June 2023

CA Final Group I: 2, 4, 7, 9 May 2023

Group II: 11, 13, 15, 17 May 2023

ICAI has issued notices such as guidelines for all the exams, fee charts, Important Dates, Requirements for Applying etc on the official website.