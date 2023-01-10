ICAI CA May 2023: ICAI Releases CA Exam Date For Foundation, Inter, And Final Tests; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday released the exam dates for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations. The Intermediate examination will be conducted from May 3 to 18, 2023 and the Final examination will be held from May 2 to 17, 2023. Candidates can check the exam date at– icai.org.

"ICAI is pleased to announce that all candidates in respect of Foundation, Intermediate & Final Examinations will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for May / June 2023 Exam and also pay the requisite examination fee online," reads the official notice.

The CA Foundation Examination will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. The Intermediate Examination (Group-I) will be held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10. While Group II exams will be conducted on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023.

The Final examination Group I will be conducted on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023 while Group II exams will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023.

ICAI CA 2023: Application Dates

Commencement of submission of forms– 3rd February 2023

Last date for submission of online examination– 24th February 2023

Last date for submission of online examination with late fee– 3rd March 2023

ICAI CA 2023: Here’s How To Download the Exam schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org

Step 2: Now click on the announcement section

Step 3: Click on "Important Announcement for May-June 2023 CA Examinations - (10-01-2023)"

Step 4: The notice will appear on the screen

Note: Download and check the exam dates.