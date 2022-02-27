New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India CA or ICAI CA result 2021 has been declared on the board's official website at- icai.nic.in. Kinjal Ajemera from Kolkata has topped CA Inter 2021 December session with 690 marks out of 800. Students who haven't checked their scorecards yet can check it on ICAI's official website. The results for the same were released on February 26, 2022. To check the CA Inter result or download it, candidates will be required to enter their registration/PIN number and roll number.

It must be noted that results have been released for both old and new courses for the CA exams and a total of 11,868 students have passed in ICAI CA Inter December 2021 session in the new course while 2,178 candidates have passed CA Intermediate in the old scheme. Those who have a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50 per cent score in all papers have qualified for the exam. Qualified candidates can start preparing for the ICAI articleship training.

Following is the complete list of toppers and pass percentages.

ICAI CA Inter Result: December session toppers

Kinjal Ajmera

Roll no- 519309

Marks obtained- 690/800

Percentage- 86.25 per cent

M Yash Doshi

Roll no- 470791

Marks obtained- 678/800

Percentage- 84.75 per cent

Jatin Poddar

Roll no- 518827

Marks obtained- 660/800

Percentage- 82.50 per cent

CA Inter Result 2021: December pass percentage

Group 1

Candidates appeared- 79822

Candidates passed- 17387

Passing percentage for December- 21.78 per cent

Group 2

Candidates appeared- 62029

Candidates passed - 7327

Passing percentage for December- 11.81 per cent

Both Groups

Candidates appeared- 31136

Candidates passed- 3598

Passing percentage- 11.56 per cent

The CA Intermediate December 2021 exams were conducted from December 6 to December 20, 2022, in offline mode.

