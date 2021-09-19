ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: This year, the pass percentage of New course is higher than Old course. Three candidates, namely Arjun Mehra, Mahim Nain and Sudeepta Benya, have topped the exam while only one in the Old course has topped.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) declared the CA Inter Result 2021 for both Old and New courses on Sunday. Priti Nandan Kamat of Old course has topped the ICAI CA Inter Exam for the July session with 55.53 per cent. She has scored 388 marks out of 700 and secured the All Indian Rank (AIR) 1 position. In the New course, Arjun Mehra has topped the CA Inter Exam with 84.25 per cent. The marks obtained by him are 678 out of 800 and secured AIR 1 position.

This year, the pass percentage of New course is higher than Old course. Three candidates, namely Arjun Mehra, Mahim Nain and Sudeepta Benya, have topped the exam while only one in the Old course has topped.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: Topper List

ICAI CA Inter Result Topper Name of Topper Rank Percentage secured City CA Inter Old July Exam Priti Nandan Kamat AIR 1 55.43% Mumbai CA Inter New July Exam Arjun Mehra AIR 1 84.25% New Delhi CA Inter New July Exam Mahim Nain AIR 2 79.38% Delhi CA Inter New July Exam Sudeepta Benya AIR 3 78% Bengaluru

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: Old Course Pass Percentage

Group Candidates who appeared Pass Percentage Group I 8,873 4.34% Group II 2,6413 30.13% Group I & II 3,798 0.16%

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: New Course Pass Percentage

Group Candidates who appeared Pass Percentage Group I 6,0335 29.11% Group II 4,5423 22.2% Group I & II 2,0688 10.49%

Here's how to check ICAI CA Inter Scorecard 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI--icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Announcements’ link then, click on Inter Result (Od/New)

Step 3: Enter login credentials, such as registration number, etc.

Step 4: CA Intermediate Exam 2021 (Old/New) result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout for future use

Meanwhile, ICAI has already declared the result of the January session, wherein the pass percentage was recorded at 0.37 per cent. Avilash Gaurav topped the CA Inter January session in the old course with 63.83 per cent. In New course, Girish Agarwal secured AIR 1 with 86.13 per cent.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv