ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: December Session Result Likely On February 3; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) expected to release the December session result for the CA Foundation exam on February 3 or 4. Once the result will be declared, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their score at– icai.org.

“Foundation result are expected on 3/4th Feb, pls [please] wait for official announcements,” twitted by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was held from December 14 to 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The result will mention the name of the candidate, their roll number, marks obtained by them, overall marks, along with their passing status.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Important dates

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams begins– December 14, 2022

Exam was concluded– December 20, 2022

Result expected– Between February 3 to 4, 2023

ICAI CA Foundation result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Now the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result will open up in a new window.

Note: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.