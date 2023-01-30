ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: December Session Result Likely To Be Released Today At icai.org; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation December exam result today (January 30). The result will be released for the exams which were conducted between December 14 to 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Once released candidates can check the result at– icai.org or icai.nic.in.

"I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification," recently tweeted Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI.

The CA Foundation December 2022 exam consists of four papers including papers 1 and paper 2 were conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 3 and paper 4 were held from 2 pm to 4 pm. However, in objective type Papers 3 and 4, a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Important dates

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams begins– December 14, 2022

Exam was concluded– December 20, 2022

Result is expected– Between January 30 to February 6, 2023

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates will have to enter the required details.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download and print out the result for future reference.