ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Last Day To Register For December Exams Today; Here's How To Apply

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation application process for the year 2022 will be closed on Tuesday, October 4. Eligible and interested candidates will have to hurry and register themselves to appear for the CA Foundation exams. Candidates interested can apply for December exams can apply online at icai.org.

Also, candidates will also be allowed to register themselves at the online website between October 5 and October 9 but with the payment of a late fee. For applying late, applicants will have to pay a late fee of Rs 600.

Candidates interested will also have to note that, ICAI CA Foundation exam application form correction window will be made available from October 8 to October 13.In that duration, applicants an change exam centre or medium of exams from the CA application form.

“For students seeking change of examination city / medium for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination - December 2022, the correction window for the examination forms already filled shall be available during 8th October 2022 to 13th October 2022,” a statement on the ICAI official notification read.

CA Foundation December 2022 Exams: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at icai.org or go to eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Login at the CA portal using credentials or register with names and info as asked.

Step 3: Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4: Save and download the form for further use

Candidates interested in applying should also note that the application fee for Indian centres is 1500. For candidates from Kathmandu and Bhutan, the fee is 2,200 Rupees. For candidates from outside the United States, the application fee is USD 325.

Meanwhile, according to the schedule the examination will be held from December 14 till December 20. The ICAI CA December exam 2022 are scheduled to be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20 and will be conducted for a total of four papers -- Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4.