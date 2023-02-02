ICAI CA Foundation December Result Likely To Be Released Tomorrow At icai.org; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the result for CA Foundation December session exam results tomorrow (February 3). However, the result time is yet to be confirmed. Once released, candidates can download the result at– icai.nic.in or icai.org.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” reads the official notice.

Earlier ICAI officials tweeted the CA Foundation result is expected on February 3rd or 4th but advised all candidates to wait for the official announcement. The ICAI has officially announced via its notice that the results are likely to be declared on February 3.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted from December 14 to 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The result will mention the name of the candidate, their roll number, marks obtained by them, overall marks, along with their passing status.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Important dates

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams begins– December 14, 2022

Exam was concluded– December 20, 2022

Result expected– February 3, 2023

ICAI CA Foundation result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Now the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result will open up in a new window.

Note: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.