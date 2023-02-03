ICAI CA Foundation December Result Released At icai.org; Here's How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday released the result for the December session exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result at– icai.nic.in or icai.org. The ICAI CA Foundation exam was conducted for admission into institutes offering Chartered Accountant courses.

"It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” reads the official notice.

Earlier ICAI officials tweeted the CA Foundation result is expected on February 3rd or 4th but advised all candidates to wait for the official announcement.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted from December 14 to 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The result will mention the name of the candidate, their roll number, marks obtained by them, overall marks, along with their passing status.

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Now the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result will open up in a new window.

Note: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.