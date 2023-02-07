ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Verification Process Begins At icaiexam.icai.org; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) started the verification process for the CA Foundation result for the December 2022 session. Aspirants can apply for the verification process till March 2. Candidates who were shortlisted and whose names are mentioned in the ICAI CA Foundation results can apply at– icaiexam.icai.org.

According to the information, ICAI conducted the CA Foundation December 2022 examination on December 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2022. The data reveals that a total number of 1,26,015 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation December session 2022 exam. Out of these, 36,864 were secured pass percentages of 29.25 per cent as per the records.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also started the online registration process for the CA May-June 2023 session exam. The last date to submit the application form will be February 24, 2023. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between June 24 to 30, 2023. While the CA Intermediate exam will be held from May 3 to 18, 2023.

ICAI CA Foundation December Verification Process: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link CA Foundation verification for December 2022.

Step 3: Now select the examination level and enter the registration number along with the roll number.

Step 4: Candidates have to submit the request in handwritten format duly signed by them along with a demand draft attached to it.

Note: Download the confirmation page and printout for future reference.