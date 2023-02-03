-
11:48 AM
CA Foundation Result December 2022 merit list
CA Foundation Result December 2022 merit list has not been released yet. Candidates can check the result now at icai.nic.in or icai.org.
-
11:42 AM
CA Foundation result December 2022 topper
CA Foundation result December 2022 toppers name have not been announced yet. Candidates can check the result at the offcial website
-
11:22 AM
ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: Here’s How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.
Step 2: Click on the link “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login credentials.
Step 4: Now the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result will open up in a new window.
Note: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
-
11:21 AM
CAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Released at icai.nic.inICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in.
CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE: December Session Result Released At icai.org; Here's How To Check
Ritesh Kumar
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Result Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) release the result for CA Foundation December session exam result today (February 3).Candidates can download the result at– icai.nic.in or icai.org. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” reads the official notice. Follow all the latest updates here.
03 February 2023