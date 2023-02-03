CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE: December Session Result Released At icai.org; Here's How To Check

11:22 AM

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: Here’s How To Check



Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Now the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result will open up in a new window.

Note: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.