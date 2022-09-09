ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Exam Date Released At icai.org; Applications To Open From Sept 14

THE INSTITUTE of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the date for the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December exams. Those applicants who want to appear for the exam can visit the official website of ICAI-- icai.org and apply for the same, once the registration link is activated on the website.

As per the official notification released on the website, the application process for the candidates will commence from September 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the CAI CA Foundation exam will be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.

Those who wish to appear for the CA Foundation exam would be needed to fill up and submit the online application form.

It must be noted by the candidates that the last date to fill up the application form is September 4, 2022. However, candidates will be allowed to apply for the December CA Foundation examination even after that. Those who miss the deadline and wish to apply for the exam can fill up the application form by October 9, 2022, with a late fine of Rs 600.

Candidates are advised to fill up their application form carefully and fill in the details correctly. However, in case they make any mistake, ICAI will open the correction window from October 8, 2022, to October 13, 2022. After the last date, candidates will not be allowed to make any changes or rectify the error in the form.

Notably, those who will apply for the ICAI CA Foundation course will appear for a total of four papers. According to the official notice, Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from PM to 5 PM. A total of 3 hours will be given to the candidates to attempt the paper.

Meanwhile, Paper 3 and 4 will be two-hour papers and the candidates will sit for the exam from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates will not be given any advance reading time for Paper 3 and 4.

NOTE: Candidates who want to appear for the exam are advised to keep a constant check on the official website in order to get all the latest updates regarding the important dates of the CA Foundation 2022 December exams.