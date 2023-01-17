ICAI CA Foundation 2022: December Session Result To Be Released Soon At icai.org; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the result of the CA Foundation December session exam soon. According to the media reports, the result will be released next week. Once released, Candidates can check their results at– icai.org.

The CA Final and Intermediate exams were conducted from November 1 to 12, 2022. The Group I Inter Exams were held between November 2 to 9. While the Group II Inter Exams were conducted from November 11 and 12. ICAI conducted CA Final Exam for Group I from November 1 to 7 and Group II was conducted from November 10 to 16, 2022.

Exam Pattern

Candidates who choose the CA course after class 12 have to clear the Foundation level first. The CA Foundation exam has four papers and aspirants have to clear all of them. The minimum score required to qualify for the CA Foundation exam is 40 per cent marks in each paper and an aggregate of 55 per cent in all four papers. While those who start the course after graduation can directly start by clearing the CA Intermediate exam. And the CA Final is the last level of the Chartered Accountancy course. After clearing the CA Final course, candidates are certified by the ICAI to practice Chartered Accountancy professionally.

ICAI CA December Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.

Step 2: Go to the announcement section on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the relevant link.

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details.

Step 5: Now the result will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download and print out the result for future reference.