ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Scorecards To Be Declared By Mid-July; Here's How To Download

The CCM of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal announced the result date for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA today (July 09). As per the information given, the results will either be released on July 15 or 16, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website -- icai.org

As per the past trends, usually, when two dates are given, the CA results are announced on the first date itself. Hence it is expected that the results will be released on July 15.

Taking to Twitter, Dhiraj Khandelwal informed students about the result dates.

"CA final results are expected on 15/16th July. In an earlier tweet ca foundation written by mistake," he tweeted.

Students should note that one single date for the declaration of CA inter results is still not announced. Meanwhile, the CA Final Results 2022, will be declared for the exams that took place in the month of May.

The education body conducted the exam from May 14 to 30, 2022. Apart from that, students will need their CAI CA admit cards in order to check the results. Even the CA Inter Results 2022 will be declared soon for the May exams.

Students are yet to get an update regarding the CA Foundation Result 2022. However, the education body conducted the exam in June, and the results are not expected before the end of July 2022.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the result link -- Click on that

Step 3: Log in with credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the result declaration.