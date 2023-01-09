ICAI CA Final, Inter Result For November 2022 Session Likely To Be Released Tomorrow At icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate exam results tomorrow (January 10). The exams were held in November 2022. Once released, candidates can check their results at– icai.org or icai.nic.in.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.” reads the official notice.

CA final examinations were conducted from November 1 to 15, 2022. While the CA Intermediate exams were conducted from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode. According to past trends, the ICAI will likely announce the names of all India toppers which will be listed course-wise.

Exam Pattern

Candidates who choose the CA course after class 12 have to clear the Foundation level first. The CA Foundation exam has four papers and aspirants have to clear all of them. The minimum score required to qualify for the CA Foundation exam is 40 per cent marks in each paper and an aggregate of 55 per cent in all four papers. While those who start the course after graduation can directly start by clearing the CA Intermediate exam. And the CA Final is the last level of the Chartered Accountancy course. After clearing the CA Final course, candidates are certified by the ICAI to practice Chartered Accountancy professionally.

CA Result 2022-23: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ICAI CA results 2022 on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to enter login details.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.Step 5: Check the result and download the page