ICAI CA Exams 2021: Inter, final and PQC exams to commence from Monday, here have a look at some important exam guidelines that you must know:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to commence the CA Exam from tomorrow, July 5, 2021. The exams will be held at multiple centres across the country, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation. CA Final exams 2021 for old and new courses will be conducted from July 5 and July 19. Insurance Risk Management (IRM) technical exams for modules 1 to 5 will be held on July 5,7,9 and 11, 2021.

The ICAI has taken extra measures and has given an 'opt-out' option to students who have contracted the COVID-19 virus. The institute will conduct special exams for them in November 2021, so students who will miss July exams need not worry.

As the CA July 2021 exam is right around the corner, we have brought you some important exam guidelines that all students must know:

CA July 2021 Exam Important Guidelines

- Candidates are advised to reach the designated exam centre before time or at the reporting time as mentioned in the admit card.

- Make sure to carry a hard copy of admit card along with a valid photo id, ballpoint pend and hand sanitiser.

- Students are advised to go through the Admit Cards and ensure the details are correctly mentioned before appearing for the exams.

- Maintain social distance at the exam centre

- Read the instruction on the question paper carefully

- The exam will carry on for 15 days and will conclude on July 20.

CA July 2021 Exam Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website if ICAI--icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Enter your login credentials

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: Admit card will appear on your screen, download and take a printout for future reference.

CA July 2021 Exam candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of ICAI for the latest updates on the ICAI July Exam 2021.

