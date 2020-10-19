The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has allowed students, who have passed class X board exams, to provisionally register for CA Foundation course

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major change in its policy, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has allowed students, who have passed class X board exams, to provisionally register for CA Foundation course. Until now, students who clear class 12 were eligible to apply for the course. However, the provisional admission to foundation course will only be regularised once the candidate clears class 12 exams.

"The Institute has recently got the approval of Government of India for amending the Regulations 25E, 25F & 28F of Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988 which now enables a candidate to provisionally register in the Foundation Course of ICAI after passing class 10 examinations. However, provisional admission to Foundation course will only be regularised once the candidate clears class 12 exams," ICAI president CA. Atul Kumar Gupta said.

Mr Gupta said the ICAI"s move would enable aspirants to prepare for the Foundation course while pursuing Class XI & XII and thus students would have ample time to update their knowledge & acquire requisite techniques to appear & pass CA Foundation with flying colors.

The basic objective behind the proposal was to allow students to provisionally register in Foundation Course after passing the Class X examination, he added.

With the latest changes, students will have four months study period while pursuing Class XI & XII. After appearing in the Class 12 exam in February/March, students can appear in Foundation Examination in the month of May/June after appearing in Class XII examination.

