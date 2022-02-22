New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has begun the registrations for ICAI CA Exams 2022 for May. The online registration process has been started for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams May 2022 session.

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for the Online ICAI CA May exams 2022 on the official website is icai.org and seek more information about the same. Candidates applying must also know that it is also important for them to fill out the CA May Declaration form.

The candidates must note that the last date for students to complete the applications is March 13, However, the last date with a late fee is March 2022.

ICAI CA Exam 2022: How to Register

Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org

Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink.

Fill in the required details such as name, email id, date of birth, and others.

After registration, login again.

Now, fill out the application form. Upload the documents if asked.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Save and download the form and take a print for future use.

ICAI CA Exams 2022: Important dates for May Exams

CA Foundation Course, CA Intermediate Course Exam Date 2022:

For the Foundation course, the examination will begin on May 23 and will end on May 29, 2022. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will commence from May 15 and will end on May 22, 2022. The Group II exams will start on May 24 and will conclude on May 30, 2022.

CA Final course Exam Date 2022:

For the Final Course Group, 1 Exam will begin on May 14 and end on May 21, 2022. The Group II exams will commence on May 23 and will end on May 29, 2022.

