New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to conduct the CA Foundation Course exams from tomorrow, (December 13). Candidates will appear for Paper 1 and Paper 2 of CA Foundation exams for a duration of three hours between 2 pm and 5 pm. Meanwhile, Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be of two hours. The education body will conduct the exams on December 13, December 15, December 17, and December 19. Candidates who have registered for the exam can access the CA Foundation admit cards from the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org.

It should be noted that the candidates are required to carry admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. According to the official notice, if a candidate who is appearing for the exam is a minor, then he or she is required to carry an undertaking signed by parents or guardian. Candidates will have to enter the exam hall at 1 pm. At the exam centre, the necessary Covid protocols including social distance should be followed. Candidates who complete their exam by 4 pm will be allowed to leave the exam center.

Steps To Download CA Exam Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Visit the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the login window -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to enter login ID (registration number) and password

Step 4: Submit and download the CA Foundation admit card

Items to carry at the examination centre:

*CA Foundation admit card

*Identity Card

*H.B pencil to darken circles

*Eraser

*Sanitiser

*Face Mask

*Water Bottle

*Undertaking, if the candidate is a minor

