New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI CA admit cards 2022. Candidates who have enrolled for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website -- icai.org.

Students should note that the ICAI has released the ICAI admit cards 2022 for Inter and Final course exams, and the CA foundation admit cards are yet to be released.

Talking about the CA exam schedule, then these exams will be conducted on different dates from May 15 to 30, 2022, by ICAI. Along with that, CA final exams will also take place on different dates from May 14 to 29, 2022.

In order for candidates to log in and check their admit cards, they would need their login Id and Password.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to check to admit cards, then here's how you can download them by following these steps.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India --- icai.org.

Step 2: on the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that "Admit Cards: Intermediate and Final May 2022 Examinations Hosted." -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their Login Id and Password

Step 4: Now, the candidates need to click on 'apply/track your application' and then click on admit cards

Step 5: The ICAI CA May Admit Cards 2022 will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry their admit card while appearing for the exam, otherwise they will not be allowed to sit on the paper.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen