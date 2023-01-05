ICAI CA 2022: Final Results To Be Out By January 14 At icai.nic.in; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) final examinations before January 14, 2023. Once released, candidates can check the result at– icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, recently tweeted that the CA final result will release before January 14 and the convocation of newly qualified CA will be on January 24, 2023. “CA final result before 14 jan and #Convocation of newly Qualified CA will be on 24th Jan. #icai,” his tweet reads.

CA final examinations were conducted from November 1 to 15, 2022. While the CA Intermediate exams were conducted from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode. According to past trends, the ICAI will likely announce the names of all India toppers which will be listed course-wise.

Exam Pattern

Candidates who choose the CA course after class 12 have to clear the Foundation level first. The CA Foundation exam has four papers and aspirants have to clear all of them. The minimum score required to qualify for the CA Foundation exam is 40 per cent marks in each paper and an aggregate of 55 per cent in all four papers. While those who start the course after graduation can directly start by clearing the CA Intermediate exam. And the CA Final is the last level of the Chartered Accountancy course. After clearing the CA Final course, candidates are certified by the ICAI to practice Chartered Accountancy professionally.



ICAI CA 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ICAI CA results 2022 on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to enter login details.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.