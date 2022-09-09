ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2022 Exam Result Declared At advit.icaiexam.icai.org; More Details Here

THE INSTITUTE of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result of the ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2022 Exam. Candidates who appeared for the Advanced IT Exam in August exam can visit the official website--advit.icaiexam.icai.org and check their results.

Meanwhile, candidates who need to check their results can also follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process:

ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2022 Exam: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website – advit.icaiexa.icai.org.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, candidates need to tap on the tab provided for “Results”.

Step 3: To proceed further, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other information.

Step 4: Choose the date of the exam- August 27, 2022.

Step 5: Your ICAI Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

According to the provided information, no separate statement of marks will be given to the candidates for their ICAI AICITSS Results. Also, candidates would not be getting any passing certificates.

According to ICAI, the next exam for the Advanced ICITSS course will be held on September 24, 2022. Meanwhile, candidates can submit their application forms by September 11, 2022.

"Candidates who have successfully undergone the Advanced ICITSS – Advanced IT course on or before 9th September 2022 are eligible to apply for appearing in the test to be held on Saturday, 24th September 2022. Please DO NOT apply in case you do not meet this eligibility criteria." read the official notification on the website.

As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted in one shift i.e., 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Reporting time for the candidates who will appear for the exam is 9.15 A.M (IST).

However, the notice also mentioned that exams might be conducted in more than one shift, depending upon the applications received for the center.

"The CBT may be conducted at the centers in one or more shift, depending upon the applications received for the center. Exam department will allot to the shift on first come, first serve basis and as per applications received and seats available at the centre. No change in shift or center requests will be entertained," the notification added.