IBPS SO Prelims result 2022 Released At ibps.in; Here’s How To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the result for the IBPS SO Prelims exam. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination for IBPS Specialist Officer can now check at– ibps.in.

The IBPS SO prelims exam 2022 was conducted on December 31. Candidates who qualify for the prelims will be eligible to appear for the IBPS SO Main exam which will be the next round of the selection process. This recruitment process is conducted to fill 710 vacant posts for the IBPS Specialist Officer. According to the notification, the Main examination will be conducted in last week of January.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 CRP SPL-XII on the homepage

Step 3: Now enter the registration number and password and then click submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Note: Check the score and download the result.