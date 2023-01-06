IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 Releasing Soon At ibps.in; Here’s How To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce the result of the IBPS SO Prelims Examination soon. Candidates who have appeared for Specialist Officer Preliminary Examination 2022 will be able to check the result at– ibps.in.

The IBPS SO written examination 2022 was conducted from December 24 to 31, 2022 at various exam centers across the country. Those candidates who qualify for the written exam will have to appear for the main exam. According to the notification, the main examination is scheduled to be conducted this month. However, the exact dates are likely to be announced after the IBPS Specialist Officer prelims result declaration.

The final merit list of IBPS SO is prepared on the basis of total scores obtained in the written test and interview. According to the previous trends, the weightage of the online test and interview will be 80:20. For being selected as a Specialist Officer in the public sector bank aspirants have to clear both exams.

This recruitment drive will fill various vacant posts such as Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link IBPS SO Result 2022 on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the result and download the page.