IBPS SO Prelim Exam 2022 Admit Card Released At ibpsonline.ibps.in; Here’s How To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday released the admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) prelim exam 2022. The exam will be conducted on December 31. Candidates who have to appear for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL -XII) Online Preliminary Examination can download their admit card at– ibps.in.

The aspirants appearing in the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) online preliminary examination have to qualify in each paper as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Candidates have to secure a minimum score on each of the papers as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

The IBPS SO examination will be held on December 31. The preliminary examination consists of objectives-type tests for 125 marks. The duration of the exam will be of 2 hours consisting of three sections including English Language, Reasoning and General awareness with a special reference to the banking sector.

The IBPS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 vacant posts, of which, 44 vacancies are for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), 516 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 10 for Law Officer (Scale I), 15 for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and 100 for Marketing Officer (Scale I).

IBPS SO Recruitment will be organized for Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Click Here To Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP SPL XII' on the homepage

Step 3: Now, it will redirect to the new page

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their registration numbers, date of birth and captcha then click on the submit button

Step 5: The IBPS Specialist Officers (CRP SPL -XII) Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and print out the IBPS Specialist Officer (CRP SPL -XII) Admit Card 2022 for future reference