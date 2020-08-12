Meanwhile, the Main Exam for Officer Scale 1 will also be conducted on October 18, while the Main Exam for Office Assistant recruitment will be held on October 31.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday announced the revised tentative date sheet for the exams for the post of Officer Scale 1,2 and 3. The IBPS has also announced the tentative dates for Officer Assistant Recruitment Exams.

According to the revised tentative date sheet, the preliminary examination for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistants will now be conducted on September 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26, while the IBPS said that the single exam for Officers Scale 2 and 3 will be held on October 18.

Meanwhile, the Main Exam for Officer Scale 1 will also be conducted on October 18, while the Main Exam for Office Assistant recruitment will be held on October 31.

Earlier, the IBPS had announced the tentative calendar on January 16, before the coronavirus outbreak in the country. According to the previously shared calendar, the Preliminary Exams for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant were scheduled to be conducted between August 1 and August 16, while the single exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 were scheduled for September 13.

The Main Exams for Scale 1 and Office Assistant were scheduled to be conducted between August 1 and August 16, while the single exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 was scheduled for September 13.

However, these exams were delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which has afflicted more than 23 lakh people in the country and claimed lives of more than 46,000 people.

However, according to the calendar the PSBs – CRP PO/MT-X, CRP CLERK-X & CRP SPL-X examination for PO, Clerks and Specialist Officers will begin from October 2020 and continue till January 2021.

The tentative schedule for these exams according to the original schedule is as follows:

PO Prelims exam -- October 3, 4 and 10; Main exam -- November 28

Clerk Prelims exam -- December 12, 13 and 19; Main Exam -- January 24, 2021

Specialist Officer prelims exam - December 26, 27; Main Exam -- January 30, 2021

No change of dates for this examination has been notified yet. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of IBPS at ibps.in regularly, for updates.

Posted By: Talib Khan