IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Result Declared At ibps.in; Here's How To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on November 2 released IBBS PO Prelims Result 2022. The result link will remain activated till November 9. Candidates who appeared for Probationary Officer (PO) posts can check the result on the official website at ibps.in

Those candidates who cleared the IBPS PO Pre-examination will be eligible to appear in the main examination. Candidates have to secure minimum cut-off marks that IBPS will decide. Candidates must bring their Main exam call letter and other required documents. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the further process.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022: Here How to check

Step 1: Go to the official site-- ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the result and printout it for future use