IBPS PO Mains 2022: Exams Will Be Held On November 26; Check Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains exams will be conducted on November 26 this month. The Preliminary phase of the exam was held on the October 15, 16, and 22 in various slots. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts the IBPS PO exam for the aspirants who are seeking jobs as Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India for the 8432 vacant seats. Those candidates who will perform successfully in the Mains exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. Candidates can check further information at -- ibps.in.

The IBPS PO interview admit card is expected to release in January or February next year. The Mains exam will be held in Descriptive paper where candidates will be considered on their written skills. The IBPS PO Mains exam will consist of two sections including essay and letter writing. It will be of 25 marks and candidates have to complete it in a time period of 30 minutes. An automated scoring mechanism will be in place to evaluate the Descriptive Test.

Aspirants who qualify for the IBPS PO Mains exam will be called for the interview round. The interview process will consist of 100 marks and the minimum marks for qualifying for this round will be 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBS, and PWD according to the previous trend.

The final selection of the aspirants for the post of Probationary Officer will be based on the score of the Mains exam and the interview process. A merit list will be generated after the Interview process candidates can see their names on the official website. Those who will qualify on the list will be offered the joining letter by the bank of their choice.