IBPS PO 2022: Recruitment Notification Out, Know How To Register

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for Probationary Officer or Management Trainee positions and the candidates can now register for the exam. The registration process started on August 2, 2022, and will continue till August 22, 2022. Candidates who are interested in IBPS PO Exam 2022 can register for it on the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in.

IBPS PO 2022 Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be minimum of 20 years of age and a maximum of 30 years to apply for this exam. Moreover, candidates are required to have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

IBPS PO 2022 Exam: How to apply

Step 1: Vist the official website of IBPS--ibps.in.

Step 2: Open the link 'CRP PO/MT' and click on 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRPPROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-XII)'

Step 3: Click on CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION' for the registration process. Enter the required details.

Step 4: Note down the Provisional registration number and password. Students will also receive an emails and SMS for Provisional Registration number and Password

Step 5: Upload a Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration according to the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents.

IBPS PO 2022 Exam: Selection Process

At first, candidates have to qualify in the Online Preliminary examination. Then, the shortlisted students will have to appear for the Online Main examination. After qualifying Online Main examination, candidates will be called for Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank.

A total of 6,432 vacant posts will be filled in the participating bank through this exam. These banks are Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.