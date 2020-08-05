New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The online registration for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS 2020) has commenced. Interested candidates can now fill IBPS PO/MT form by visiting the official website of IBPS. The online application window for IBPS Probationary officer or Management trainees has opened on Thursday. The application process will be concluded on August 26, 2020. A total of 11 public sector banks are participating in CRP PO/MT recruitment and 1167 vacancies have been released. Read on to know about the IBPS PO 2020 application process, eligibility and other important details related to the exam.

How to apply:

Step 1: Candidate has to visit the official website of IBPS i.e, ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link, floating on the homepage for IBPS PO online application form.

Step 3: Click on the Login link for IBPS PO/MT application form.

Step 4: Enter the Login details.

Step 5: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 6: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

Note: Candidates can edit the details until 26 August.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have completed the graduation from a recognized University and those who are waiting for the final result can also apply.

A candidate must have not born not earlier than 02.08.1990 and not later than 01.08.2000. So, the minimum age for the application for this job is 20 and the maximum would be 30.

Fee details:

Candidates from the unreserved or general category have to pay Rs 850 for the application fee. Whereas, aspirants from Schedule Cast (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) category have to pay Rs 175.

Exam Dates:

The IBPS PO/MT examination will be conducted in three phases, prelims, mains and interview. IBPS PO/MT application form- August 5 to August 26

IBPS PO Prelims- October 3, 10, and 11

IBPS PO interview January/February 2021

Exam Pattern

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer or Management trainees exam consists of three sections, English Language, Numeric Ability and Reasoning Ability. The English Language will consist of 30 questions, whereas, Numeric and Reasoning ability will have 35 questions. There will be negative marking in each question with ¼ marks deduction penalty. The total marks for this examination are 100.

Posted By: Srishti Goel