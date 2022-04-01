New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The results for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Mains Exam 2021-22 have been declared by the recruitment agency. The results were declared on April 1. Candidates who appeared for the bank examination for CRP Clerk XI can check their results. The results are out on the official website of IBPS at- ibps.in.

It must be noted that the IBPS Clerk Results 2022 for the Mains exam will only remain available on the above-mentioned website till April 30, 2022. Therefore, candidates are advised to download the result for future reference. Also, there will be no interview round conducted for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment of 2021-22. So, this result will be considered the final result. Candidates can refer to the following steps to learn how to check/ download the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021-22.



How to check/ download IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021-22: Step-by-step guide

Step 1- First you need to visit the official IBPS website at - ibps.in

Step 2- Then click on the link that reads ‘View your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP-Clerks-XI’. It will be available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- You can also click on the direct link here to check the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021-22

Step 4- Then you will be asked to enter your login credentials such as login id and password

Step 5- Once you fill in the asked details and click on submit button the result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6- Remember to download the scorecard and take a printout if needed

NOTE: Candidates can also check their State/UT wise and category wise maximum and minimum scores for the provisional allotment and reserve list.

The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021-22 was conducted for a total of 7885 clerks seats to be allotted across various banks in India including Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank.

