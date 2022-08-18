IBPS Clerk Prelims Exams 2022: Hall Tickets Released At ibps.in; Here's How To Download

The admit card for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS Clerk has been released on the official website. Candidates who registered for the IBPS Clerk Prelims exams can check and download the document from the website of the exam conducting body -- ibps.in.

Candidates should note that the admit card is available from August 17 to September 4, 2022. Apart from the admit card, the Institute has also released the mock test link for IBPS Clerk. The Institute will conduct the exam in September 2022. Candidates would need their login credentials to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims call letter

Further, those candidates who are appearing for their written online exam can check and download their admit card from the official site.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students are required to enter their details as asked on the screen

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page

NOTE: Take a printout of the document for future use.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit: Paper Pattern

There will be objective questions in the exam that will carry 100 marks. Further, the exam will be held in 2 hours of duration and candidates appearing for the paper shall be required to clear all the tests as per cut-off marks determined in each test.

Candidates are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Institue for more information regarding the admit card and exams.