IBPS Clerk 2020: The application process for IBPS Clerk 2020 is set to end tomorrow i.e on November 6. Candidates who have not registered for the entrance exam are required to visit the official website of IBPS ie.ibps.in

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk:The application process for IBPS Clerk 2020 is set to end tomorrow i.e on November 6. Candidates who have not registered for the entrance exam are required to visit the official website of IBPS ie.ibps.in and fill the online application form before the deadline ends. The deadline for registration was September 23 but the examination body extended the application period to allow more participants. The recruitment drive would fill up 2557 clerical posts in various national banks. Candidates in the age group of 20 to 28 years with a bachelor's degree can apply for the exam.

IBPS celrk main exam which was earlier scheduled in January, will now be conducted on February 28,2021. As per the official notification of IBPS Clerk 2021, the preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 5, 12 and 13.

Here is how you can apply for IBPS exam



Step 1: Go to the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CRP Clerks-IX link. A new window will open. Click on IBPS Clerk 2019-20 link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the new registration link. Key in your information in the online application form. A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system. Save the registration number and password for future reference.

Step 4: Upload the photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration. Remember to save the information and read the details before clicking on the final submit button.

Step 5: Make payment through online mode. On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt will be generated. Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form containing fee payment details.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha